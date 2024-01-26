Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 44,643 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $4,090,191.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,901.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $4,553,659.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,917 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,145,479.56.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,155,752.07.

On Friday, January 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,007 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $1,148,518.10.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $1,115,307.65.

On Monday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,146,828.48.

On Friday, January 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57.

Shares of IBKR traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $91.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,481. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

