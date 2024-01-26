Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $193.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.78. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.08.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

