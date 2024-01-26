Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Qualys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $193.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.78. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.59.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.08.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
