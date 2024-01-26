Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) EVP Sells $1,944,699.40 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 57,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $7,754,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 32,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

