Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $1,163,003.04 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 26,088 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,163,003.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 612,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,283,450.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Intapp Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 421.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Intapp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.