Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 272.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Integra Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.14. 13,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,816. The company has a market cap of C$78.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.26. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.91 and a twelve month high of C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.18.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.12). Sell-side analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

