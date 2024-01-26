IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Buys £151.32 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Gunby purchased 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £151.32 ($192.27).
Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 21st, Jonathan Gunby bought 50 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($189.96).
- On Tuesday, November 21st, Jonathan Gunby bought 59 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £148.68 ($188.92).
Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 291.80 ($3.71) on Friday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 334.85 ($4.25). The firm has a market cap of £966.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,945.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 281.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 251.45.
Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of IntegraFin to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.
