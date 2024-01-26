Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $75.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $566,309.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at $24,937,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $968,510. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Articles

