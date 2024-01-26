Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.
