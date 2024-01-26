Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

About Intellicheck

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 122.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

