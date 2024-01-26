Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 189,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 174,125 shares.The stock last traded at $31.08 and had previously closed at $30.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSPS. Optas LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $985,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.