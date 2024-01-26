Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January 26th (AA, ABEO, ABM, BDT, BOX, BSAC, CMRE, CWST, ELD, FDX)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 26th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$18.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$18.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$17.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $391.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $597.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$16.50.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. DNB Markets currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a buy rating to a reduce rating. The firm currently has C$27.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

