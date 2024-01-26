Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

Kirkland’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.24. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.06.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 400.00% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kirkland’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.