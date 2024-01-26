Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Doma by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Doma by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Doma stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.80. Doma has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.24 million during the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 429.43% and a negative net margin of 63.44%.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Doma from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

