InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 25000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
