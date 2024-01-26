iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.55

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.55 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 940493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

