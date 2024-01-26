iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.73. The stock had a trading volume of 249,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,169. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.49.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

