iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $31,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.06. 7,333,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,065,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

