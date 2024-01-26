iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.14. 334,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,354. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.33.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

