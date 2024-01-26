iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Gap Down to $614.33

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $614.33, but opened at $601.76. iShares Semiconductor ETF shares last traded at $603.86, with a volume of 752,317 shares changing hands.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.123 dividend. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

