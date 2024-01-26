iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,886,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,617,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,465,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 88.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 104,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,154.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 102,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.28. 934,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,297. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.63. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $172.04 and a twelve month high of $232.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

