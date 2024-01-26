Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $13,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,488,000 after buying an additional 85,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,631,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at $76,020,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of J traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.19. 556,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.22.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

