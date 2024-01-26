Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $191.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. UBS Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,656. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.01 and a 200 day moving average of $128.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $158.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 139.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

