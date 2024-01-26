Jonathan Miles Wagner Sells 2,125 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 2,125 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $12,155.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,660.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Miles Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 2,915 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $20,259.25.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Vivid Seats stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 91,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,212. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $188.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 240,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Further Reading

