Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Update

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Kajima Price Performance

Shares of KAJMY stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $17.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Kajima has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $18.31.

Get Kajima alerts:

Kajima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, real estate development, architectural design, and other businesses worldwide. It engages in the construction of power stations, railways, roads, airports, and seaports; design and consulting; procurement and construction; sales and services; book publishing; hotel and leisure; and greening and insurance businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Kajima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kajima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.