Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Update

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Kajima Price Performance
Shares of KAJMY stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $17.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Kajima has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $18.31.
Kajima Company Profile
