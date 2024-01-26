Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Karooooo from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Karooooo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KARO

Karooooo Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

Shares of KARO stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553. The firm has a market cap of $532.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.38. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Karooooo by 17.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 196,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Karooooo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.