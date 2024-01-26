KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger Sells 165,307 Shares of Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KBH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 350,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,856. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.58. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KBH. Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,306,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,948,000 after buying an additional 87,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after buying an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 93.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

