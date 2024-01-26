Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $58.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.55.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. Comerica has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after buying an additional 1,088,330 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after buying an additional 923,864 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

