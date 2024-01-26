Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,405 ($30.56).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KWS shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.56) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Keywords Studios Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,562 ($19.85) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4,442.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 1,252 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,000 ($38.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,485.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,492.

In other news, insider Don Robert purchased 4,849 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,387 ($17.62) per share, with a total value of £67,255.63 ($85,458.23). Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

