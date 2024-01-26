Kier Group (LON:KIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $131.40

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 131.40 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 124.40 ($1.58), with a volume of 1319395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.64).
Kier Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £570.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,400.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.90.
Kier Group Company Profile
Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kier Group
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.