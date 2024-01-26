Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 284.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,326. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

