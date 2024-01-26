KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.53.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $85.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $85.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after buying an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,845,000 after purchasing an additional 455,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $258,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

