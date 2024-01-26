KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Gap Down to $641.69

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $641.69, but opened at $624.00. KLA shares last traded at $606.73, with a volume of 825,619 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $582.00.

Get KLA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KLA

KLA Stock Down 5.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.34. The company has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of KLA by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,754,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,904,000 after purchasing an additional 47,343 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.