Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KVYO. William Blair started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of KVYO traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. 358,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,608. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,708,162,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

