Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sells C$162,150.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$162,150.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan sold 91,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$523,250.00.

TSE:GUD opened at C$5.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.90. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.28 and a 52 week high of C$5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$575.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.06. Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of C$81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0756851 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

