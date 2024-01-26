Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sells C$162,150.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUDGet Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$162,150.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan sold 91,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$523,250.00.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

TSE:GUD opened at C$5.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.90. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.28 and a 52 week high of C$5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$575.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.06. Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of C$81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0756851 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

