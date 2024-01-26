Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 678.1% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Komatsu Stock Performance

KMTUY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 101,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,209. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Komatsu will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

