Komodo Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $34.00 million and $755,772.90 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053438 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00019072 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.