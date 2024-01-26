Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 77,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.72. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $73.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,199 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 136,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after acquiring an additional 121,335 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

