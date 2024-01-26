Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. Lam Research updated its Q3 guidance to $6.50-8.00 EPS.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX traded down $20.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $845.25. 680,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,779. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $467.02 and a 52-week high of $900.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $754.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $685.97.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lam Research by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,673,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lam Research by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 520,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after acquiring an additional 97,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $778.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.