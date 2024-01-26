Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3,200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock traded up $24.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,527.98. The stock had a trading volume of 100,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,475. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,384.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,144.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,331.23 and a twelve month high of $3,669.66. The firm has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,555.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

