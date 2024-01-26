Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 598 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $1,118,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,053,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 30.7% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $75.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,708,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.63.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

