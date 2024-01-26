Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 9,473.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXH. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 202,700.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $282,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $1,465,000.

NYSEARCA PXH traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.81. 185,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

