Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 663 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,270,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,595,007. The stock has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

