Larson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 900 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.17. 429,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,281. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

