Larson Financial Group LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 994,335 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,797,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,821,965. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

