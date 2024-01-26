Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 408.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,959,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,983. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CTRA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Read Our Latest Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.