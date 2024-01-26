Laurentian Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AP.UN. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.28.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Increases Dividend

Shares of AP.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$20.65. 91,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.16. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$30.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -514.29%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.