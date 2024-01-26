Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $405,246.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $405,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 836,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,493,101.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $174,122.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $97,908.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $432,738.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $421,950.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $422,124.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $393,588.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,221 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $50,794.27.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,561 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $104,538.12.

On Monday, December 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,061 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $185,322.39.

On Monday, November 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $80,672.48.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $585.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.25 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 29.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

