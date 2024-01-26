Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. 7,120,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,660 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.