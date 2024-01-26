Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the blue-jean maker on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Levi Strauss & Co. has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.95. 8,998,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

