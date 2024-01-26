Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 139,132 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.
Liberty Live Group Price Performance
Shares of Liberty Live Group stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. 167,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,028. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65.
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
