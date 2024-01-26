Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $3.83 on Monday. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.10.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lipocine will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
